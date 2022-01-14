Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold the Davos Agenda virtual event from January 17-21, during which heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders will discuss critical challenges facing the world today and present their ideas on how to address them, according to a WEF press release

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold the Davos Agenda virtual event from January 17-21, during which heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders will discuss critical challenges facing the world today and present their ideas on how to address them, according to a WEF press release.

"The event will also mark the launch of several Forum initiatives including efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap, and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic," WEF said on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the event on January 17.

Speeches by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio are planned for January 18.

The event will also feature President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Trade Organization's director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Russian officials are not listed among the speakers.

In January 2021, the World Economic Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.�