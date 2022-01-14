UrduPoint.com

Davos 2022 Virtual Event To Run From January 17-21

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Davos 2022 Virtual Event to Run From January 17-21

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold the Davos Agenda virtual event from January 17-21, during which heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders will discuss critical challenges facing the world today and present their ideas on how to address them, according to a WEF press release

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold the Davos Agenda virtual event from January 17-21, during which heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders will discuss critical challenges facing the world today and present their ideas on how to address them, according to a WEF press release.

"The event will also mark the launch of several Forum initiatives including efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap, and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic," WEF said on Thursday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the event on January 17.

Speeches by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio are planned for January 18.

The event will also feature President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Trade Organization's director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Russian officials are not listed among the speakers.

In January 2021, the World Economic Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.�

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi Saudi Ngozi Indonesia Saud Joko Widodo January Market Event From Government Race

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona v ..

Commissioner directs DCs to expedite anti-corona vaccination

1 minute ago
 US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to ..

US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Kilde takes revenge on Odermatt with 'insanely goo ..

Kilde takes revenge on Odermatt with 'insanely good' Wengen downhill win

2 minutes ago
 Terrorists attack military post in Bannu, soldier ..

Terrorists attack military post in Bannu, soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 More tests detect 23 Omicron variant, says Chief M ..

More tests detect 23 Omicron variant, says Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 MQM-P challenges delimitation in Sindh High Court ..

MQM-P challenges delimitation in Sindh High Court

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.