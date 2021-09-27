DAX Opens Up After Tight German Election Result
Frankfurt, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX index opened higher Monday after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) secured victory in a tight election ahead of the conservatives of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The German index rose one percent to 15,690 points shortly after the open of markets.