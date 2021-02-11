UrduPoint.com
Day 3 Of Trump's Impeachment Trial Begins At US Senate

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

Day 3 of Trump's Impeachment Trial Begins at US Senate

Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues into the third day at the Senate on Thursday with House managers having another eight hours or so to finish laying out arguments for his conviction over last month's attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial continues into the third day at the Senate on Thursday with House managers having another eight hours or so to finish laying out arguments for his conviction over last month's attack on the Capitol.

House managers, who act as prosecutors, will zero in on Trump's "lack of remorse" for a violent attempt by his supporters to stop the congressional certification of his election loss to Joe Biden, CNN reported.

The defense team will take the floor on Friday and, according to the broadcaster, is expected within a single day to present the case for acquittal paving the way for the Senators to debate and vote on the case.

The verdict may be passed as early as this weekend and is likely to be in favor of Trump given a lack of a two-thirds majority in the chamber needed for conviction.

