Day Of Germany's Liberation From Nazism Then, Gratitude Day Today - Federal President

Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:03 PM

Day of Germany's Liberation From Nazism Then, Gratitude Day Today - Federal President

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Germany's liberation from Nazism in 1945 came from the outside, and today is a day of gratitude for new generations of Germans, the country's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday, commemorating Victory Day.

"We, Germans, can say today that the day of liberation has become a day of gratitude. It took three generations for us to acknowledge this wholeheartedly. May 8, 1945, was the day of liberation, but it did not become one in the heads and hearts of people. Liberation in 1945 came from the outside," Steinmeier said, adding that internal liberation came much later and was a "long and painful journey."

Earlier in the day, the president, along with Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of both houses of parliament and the constitutional court, laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of war and dictatorship in central Berlin.

Steinmeier added that the "Never again!" oath made by Germany after the end of World War II now meant that Germany would never remain isolated.

"We must not allow this world order today to disappear before our eyes. We must not put up with alienation from those who created it. We want more, not less cooperation in the world, also in the fight against a [coronavirus] pandemic," the president noted.

The anniversary of victory in WWII is observed annually on May 8 in Europe and May 9 in post-Soviet countries.

