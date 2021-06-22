Day of Great Patriotic War Outbreak Still Echoes With Sorrow in Russians' Hearts - Putin

The day of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War still resonates with indignation and grief in the hears of Russians, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The day of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War still resonates with indignation and grief in the hears of Russians, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Today is a tragic date, as the Great Patriot War started exactly 80 years ago.

The great-grandchildren of those who stood up to defend our motherland in 1941 from the first minutes of the treacherous attack of the Nazis are already adults. But this day, June 22, still echoes with indignation and sorrow in the hearts of all the generations ... As those woes and those terrible years are literally imprinted in our memory," Putin said after laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.