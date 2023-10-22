Dazzling Girona move second after Almeria comeback

(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Girona reclaimed second place in La Liga with a thumping 5-2 win over bottom-of-the-table Almeria on Sunday.

The Catalan side came from two goals down to record a big triumph at their Montilivi stadium, continuing their superb season, and levelling leaders Real Madrid on 25 points after 10 games.

After Madrid's 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday, Girona took advantage to catch up with Los Blancos, although they gave themselves a mountain to climb.

Almeria, still chasing their first win of the season, moved ahead when Leo Baptistao netted after two minutes and then struck again mid-way through the first half to delight coach Gaizka Garitano in his first game.

However Michel's Girona responded in a remarkable six-minute salvo before the break, started by Ivan Martin in the 37th minute after he had an earlier strike ruled offside.

Artem Dovbyk bagged a brace of his own with two neat finishes in the 39th and 43rd minute to send the hosts ahead.

Brazilian winger Savinho tucked home the fourth under goalkeeper Fernando Martinez, who should have kept it out, and substitute Cristhian Stuani rounded off the rout.

Michel apologised for a comment made by Girona defender David Lopez at half-time criticising the referee.

Lopez said referee Miguel Angel Ortiz "lacked respect" for the players and "insulted" them.

"We said sorry to the referee, David got annoyed and I asked him, in the name of the club, to forgive us," the Girona coach told DAZN.

"The refereeing was good and it did not influence the game ... he's an intense referee, he gets heated, and they had words."

Girona overtook Atletico Madrid, now third, who had moved second on Saturday after Antoine Griezmann's hat-trick against Celta Vigo in a 3-0 win.

Later champions Barcelona, fourth, host sixth-place Athletic Bilbao.

Earlier Sunday Rayo Vallecano snatched a late 1-0 win at Las Palmas and climbed to seventh thanks to Bebe's penalty, after their goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski saved one from Munir El Haddadi in the first half.