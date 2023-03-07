DC Council Pulls Crime Bill Before US Congress Votes to Reject - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Washington, DC's city council is pulling a crime reform package that was under review by the US Congress to rework in light of recent congressional comments, Chairman Phil Mendelson said on Monday.

Under the Home Rule Act, US Congress reviews all legislation passed by DC's council before it can become law. The withdrawal comes as the US Senate was lining up to vote on a House-passed resolution that would overturn the DC Council's changes.

"Withdrawal enables the (DC) Council to work on the measure in light of Congressional comments, and to re-transmit it later," Mendelson said in the letter.

Mendelson told reporters at a presser that "it's clear" Congress is intending to override the DC council's changes to the criminal code.

A simple majority in the US senate is required to pass the Republican-drafted measure that would kill the DC bill, and several Democrats have voiced support for it. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden last week said he would not veto the bill if it came to his desk.

Critics of the DC council's reform package said the changes were too "soft on crime." DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, had even vetoed the bill, arguing it would not make the city safer, but the council overrode her veto.