DC directs to conduct operation against illegal profiteers in Qutta

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini on Thursday directed the district officers to intensify anti-encroachment, price control, and daily operations against illegal activities including mini petrol pumps, butcher shops, dairy farms, tandoors, poultry farms and illegal profiteers.

He said this while presided over a meeting of district officers.

Administrative matters, price gouging, encroachments, prevention of illegal activities and issues related to refugees were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar, Assistant Commissioner (City) Captain (R) Abdullah Bin Arif, Assistant Commissioner (President) Captain (R) Hamza Anjum, Assistant Commissioner (Saryab) Saad Kaleem Zafar, and Special Magistrates Ahsamuddin, Haseeb Sardar and Kabir.

Deputy Commissioner assigned tasks to all the concerned officers for the next week and urged them to submit daily reports regularly, saying that a comprehensive operational plan was also prepared during the meeting regarding the return of illegal immigrants, which would be implemented in the coming days.