DC Directs To Conduct Operation Against Illegal Profiteers In Qutta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badini on Thursday directed the district officers to intensify anti-encroachment, price control, and daily operations against illegal activities including mini petrol pumps, butcher shops, dairy farms, tandoors, poultry farms and illegal profiteers.
He said this while presided over a meeting of district officers.
Administrative matters, price gouging, encroachments, prevention of illegal activities and issues related to refugees were discussed in detail during the meeting.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anwar Kakar, Assistant Commissioner (City) Captain (R) Abdullah Bin Arif, Assistant Commissioner (President) Captain (R) Hamza Anjum, Assistant Commissioner (Saryab) Saad Kaleem Zafar, and Special Magistrates Ahsamuddin, Haseeb Sardar and Kabir.
Deputy Commissioner assigned tasks to all the concerned officers for the next week and urged them to submit daily reports regularly, saying that a comprehensive operational plan was also prepared during the meeting regarding the return of illegal immigrants, which would be implemented in the coming days.
Recent Stories
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
More Stories From World
-
DC directs to conduct operation against illegal profiteers in Qutta58 seconds ago
-
Trucks carrying aid enter war-shattered Gaza for the first time in 80 days: UN2 hours ago
-
China's J-10 fighter jet reshaping landscape of global defense industry: expert9 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs world community's support as frontline state fighting against terrorism: Amb. Sheikh9 hours ago
-
"Invisible" Power Line Construction ensures zero impact on residents' electricity use10 hours ago
-
Reaffirming its support to Syria, Pakistan urges national reconciliation for country's stability10 hours ago
-
PHM holds ‘Moavineen Orientation’ session to ensure smooth pilgrims experience in Mashair days14 hours ago
-
At World Health Assembly, Pakistan slams India's weaponization of water as 'grave risk' to public he ..14 hours ago
-
Hainan Free Trade Port-UAE Promotion Conference held in Dubai1 day ago
-
China, Pakistan cooperation not targeted at any third party: Mao Ning1 day ago
-
IRCRA earns global praise at UN side event for pioneering interfaith cricket league tackling extremi ..1 day ago
-
Egypt launches plan to develop submerged antiquities into underwater tourism destination1 day ago