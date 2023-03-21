UrduPoint.com

DC Health Insurance Data Breach Impacts At Least 17 US Congressmen - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 07:07 PM

DC Health Insurance Data Breach Impacts At Least 17 US Congressmen - Reports

Personal information of at least 17 current or former members of US Congress has been exposed as a result of a breach, which occurred in the District of Columbia health insurance data system, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing House Democrat Joe Morelle

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Personal information of at least 17 current or former members of US Congress has been exposed as a result of a breach, which occurred in the District of Columbia health insurance data system, CBS news reported on Tuesday, citing House Democrat Joe Morelle.

Morelle did not rule out that the personal information of hundreds of congressional employees may have also been breached. "I think the number can and may grow. I don't know what the probability is. But we've only been able to look through some of the data that's gotten out," he said.

The breach might have impacted more than 56,000 people, and Federal authorities, including the FBI and Capitol Police, have started at least three investigations, the report noted. It also caused a federal civil lawsuit against the capital's government, it added. Capitol Police conducted a special briefing for Congressional Democrats last week, Republicans also joined this meeting to receive information.

Morelle, who is a top Democrat in the House Committee on House Administration, said that it had launched a review of the breach. The Senate Sergeant at Arms warned Congressional staff that the breach exposed the Names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, race, and ethnicity of at least some employees who work at the Capitol, according to the report.

A DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority spokesman reassured that DC Healthlink immediately launched a comprehensive investigation and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. "Our investigation remains ongoing, however, the issue which led to this data breach has been identified and eliminated," he said.

However, the DC Health Benefit Exchange Authority is facing a class action civil lawsuit because of the breach. The civil suit, which was filed in Washington DC federal court last Friday, seeks a series of court orders against the health exchange service, according to the report.

