Open Menu

DC Lower Kohistan Chairs Meeting To Combat Quacks

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

DC Lower Kohistan chairs meeting to combat quacks

KOHISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan Tariq Mahmood Thursday chaired a meeting to address the urgent need for legal action against quacks and unregistered health centers in the district.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the district administration, health department, police, and other relevant agencies, who discussed the increasing threat posed by these illegal entities.

DC Mahmood issued strong directives for immediate and effective legal measures against quack practitioners and illegal health facilities, in line with provincial government guidelines. He stressed that these centers represent a serious risk to public health and safety, and vowed that stringent actions would be taken to shut them down.

Highlighting the district administration's commitment to providing quality healthcare, Mahmood stated that there would be no tolerance for individuals endangering lives through unlawful practices.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns to eliminate quack centers and encourage residents to utilize services from legal and registered health facilities. Health department officials were tasked with inspecting all health centers in the district and compiling a list of unregistered establishments for prompt action.

Furthermore, the DC warned that owners of violating centers would face legal consequences, and their establishments would be sealed. He called upon relevant departments to accelerate efforts to ensure the swift eradication of quack health centers.

Related Topics

Police Kohistan All From Government

Recent Stories

US Congress men's letter to US President in favor ..

US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..

23 minutes ago
 PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

4 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

5 hours ago
 IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

6 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

6 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

7 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World