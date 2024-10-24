DC Lower Kohistan Chairs Meeting To Combat Quacks
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KOHISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Kohistan Tariq Mahmood Thursday chaired a meeting to address the urgent need for legal action against quacks and unregistered health centers in the district.
The meeting was attended by the heads of the district administration, health department, police, and other relevant agencies, who discussed the increasing threat posed by these illegal entities.
DC Mahmood issued strong directives for immediate and effective legal measures against quack practitioners and illegal health facilities, in line with provincial government guidelines. He stressed that these centers represent a serious risk to public health and safety, and vowed that stringent actions would be taken to shut them down.
Highlighting the district administration's commitment to providing quality healthcare, Mahmood stated that there would be no tolerance for individuals endangering lives through unlawful practices.
The meeting also emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns to eliminate quack centers and encourage residents to utilize services from legal and registered health facilities. Health department officials were tasked with inspecting all health centers in the district and compiling a list of unregistered establishments for prompt action.
Furthermore, the DC warned that owners of violating centers would face legal consequences, and their establishments would be sealed. He called upon relevant departments to accelerate efforts to ensure the swift eradication of quack health centers.
