DC Mayor Imposes Curfew Until Monday Morning, Activates National Guard Amid Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is imposing a curfew in the US capital starting from late Sunday until Monday morning amid George Floyd protests.

"Mayor Bowser is ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1. She has also activated the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department," Bowser said on her official Twitter account.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that hundreds of people were gathering in the center of Washington DC on Sunday, most of them concentrated in Lafayette square.

The Lafayette square, adjacent to the Presidential residence, is closed for public with representatives of various law-enforcement agencies visible on the premises on Sunday.

Washington has been participating in nationwide protests against Floyd's demise for the third consecutive day. On Friday and Saturday, there were sporadic clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. Police arrested at least 17 people after the Saturday protests.