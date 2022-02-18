UrduPoint.com

DC Mayor's Job Approval Drops As Residents' Concerns About Crime Up - Poll

February 18, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The job approval rating of Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has dropped to 58%, nine points down from her score in the first year of her current tenure in 2019, as she seeks a third term in office in the November election, a Washington Post poll said on Thursday.

Thirty-seven percent of Washington residents disapprove of Bowser's performance as head of the US capital since January 2, 2015.

In 2019 and 2017 Post polls, a 67% majority approved of Bowser's job. In November 2019 only every fifth resident expressed frustration over her job.

Now over one third of residents call crime and gun violence a major problem in the city, which is twice more than in 2019, the findings show. Other issues, such as housing, coronavirus, poverty and economy, are bothering Washingtonians significantly less, according to the survey. However, almost half of residents said the city is developing in the right direction.

The poll was conducted on February 2-14 among a random sample of 904 city residents.

