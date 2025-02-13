Open Menu

DC Peshawar Holds Facebook Live Khuli Kachehri

Published February 13, 2025

DC Peshawar holds Facebook live Khuli Kachehri

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mr Samad Saleem Akram, hosted an open court session on Facebook Live following provincial government directives. Citizens shared their concerns, especially about education, and the DC listened to their complaints directly

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mr Samad Saleem Akram, hosted an open court session on Facebook Live following provincial government directives. Citizens shared their concerns, especially about education, and the DC listened to their complaints directly.

He also spoke to several citizens over the phone. He assured that the district administration is working to improve schools and resolve education-related issues.

Other issues like cleanliness, security, encroachments and health were also raised and officials were told to address them quickly. Mr Akram promised that the administration is working hard to solve public problems and will always prioritize people’s feedback.

An open court was held in Mithra, BHU, for the minority community and persons with disabilities, as directed by DC Peshawar, Samad Saleem Akram.

The event was attended by officials, including Additional DC (Finance) Asghar Sorani, and local residents. Disabled individuals asked for wheelchairs, free medical treatment, and financial aid, while minority community members requested security for their worship places and funds for repairs.

Other issues were also discussed, and officials were instructed to resolve them quickly.

DC assured that problems faced by disabled individuals and minorities would be addressed on priority, and all communities would be treated equally.

He added that welfare projects for the disabled would continue and security and financial support for minorities would be discussed with relevant authorities.

