Open Menu

DC Police Say Looking For Public's Help In Identifying Suspect Who Detonated Explosives

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 11:43 PM

DC Police Say Looking for Public's Help in Identifying Suspect Who Detonated Explosives

The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted on destruction of property charges for detonating two explosive devices and throwing a Molotov cocktail, the department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted on destruction of property charges for detonating two explosive devices and throwing a Molotov cocktail, the department said on Monday.

"Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)Washington Field Division seek the public's assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District," the department said in a statement.

The suspect detonated one explosive device near an ATM machine at approximately 4:30 a.m. ET (8:30 GMT) before fleeing the scene, the statement said. The suspect detonated a second explosive device in front of a Nike Store before fleeing again at approximately 4:36 a.

m.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., the suspect threw a "Molotov cocktail style object" at a Safeway store, the statement said. All incidents resulted in damage to the locations, the statement added.

It appears the suspect was targeting commercial establishments and not members of the public, the statement said. The statement included surveillance footage of the suspect and their vehicle, which police identified as a gold or champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland license plate.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the offenses, the statement said.

Moreover, the ATF Washington Field Division is also offering $10,000, bringing the total possible reward amount to $20,000, the statement said.

Related Topics

Police Washington Vehicle July Criminals Sunday Gold All From Acura

Recent Stories

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

13 seconds ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

11 minutes ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

11 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

11 minutes ago
 UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

16 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

16 minutes ago
Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

17 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

16 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

13 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

13 minutes ago
 Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after con ..

Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after conquering Nanga Parbat

13 minutes ago
 Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo ..

Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo to Discuss Relations - Minist ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World