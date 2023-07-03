The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted on destruction of property charges for detonating two explosive devices and throwing a Molotov cocktail, the department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted on destruction of property charges for detonating two explosive devices and throwing a Molotov cocktail, the department said on Monday.

"Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division and Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)Washington Field Division seek the public's assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District," the department said in a statement.

The suspect detonated one explosive device near an ATM machine at approximately 4:30 a.m. ET (8:30 GMT) before fleeing the scene, the statement said. The suspect detonated a second explosive device in front of a Nike Store before fleeing again at approximately 4:36 a.

m.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., the suspect threw a "Molotov cocktail style object" at a Safeway store, the statement said. All incidents resulted in damage to the locations, the statement added.

It appears the suspect was targeting commercial establishments and not members of the public, the statement said. The statement included surveillance footage of the suspect and their vehicle, which police identified as a gold or champagne color Acura TL with a Maryland license plate.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the offenses, the statement said.

Moreover, the ATF Washington Field Division is also offering $10,000, bringing the total possible reward amount to $20,000, the statement said.