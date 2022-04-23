DC Police Seek 23-Year-Old Male As Person Of Interest In Shooting That Wounded 4
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 05:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) US authorities are looking for 23-year-old Raymond Spencer, who is a person of interest in the shooting that took place in northwest Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman said at a presser.
"We are seeking a person of interest that we would like to speak with, that individual's name has come to light as a Raymond Spencer, he is a 23-year-old male," Emerman said on Friday.
Spencer's name came up on social media things that police has seen so far, they are working to determine if he has a role in the shooting, Emerman said. Emerman also said a fourth victim suffered a gunshot wound.