UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DDoS Attacks On Russian State Agencies Grew During Rallies In Support Of Navalny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:35 PM

DDoS Attacks on Russian State Agencies Grew During Rallies In Support of Navalny

The number of DDoS attacks on Russian state agencies has increased during unauthorized protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the chief of Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, Nikolay Murashov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The number of DDoS attacks on Russian state agencies has increased during unauthorized protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the chief of Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, Nikolay Murashov, said on Tuesday.

"There has been an increase in the number of computer attacks of this type [DdoS] on the official information resources of the state authorities of Russia during the period of unauthorized protests in support of Navalny," Murashov said at an online briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

According to Murashov, the websites of the Foreign Ministry, the Labor Ministry, the Economic Development Ministry, the Prosecutors Office and the Russian Guard were targeted. The center's head added that the DDoS attacks occurred during the protests in Russian cities in January.

At the same time, Murashov said that the cybersecurity center managed to "prevent disruption of the functioning of the official resources of Russian state authorities."

"We note that on different days the attacks were carried out according to the same scenario," the head of the center said, adding that the analysis of these cases prove that "that the 'spontaneity' and 'popularity' of the protests in his [Navalny's] support, declared by the coordinators and volunteers of the movement and Navalny's coordinating centers, do not correspond to reality."

Murashov added that some DDoS attacks were conducted from IP addresses registered in the United States.

"Sources of harmful effects were located, including in the address space of the United States of America," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Same United States January From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

25 minutes ago

Virus gaffes dent Dutch king popularity: study

5 minutes ago

Over Rs 2 mln fine imposed on 922 shops, super sto ..

5 minutes ago

French women's champions Lyon name first woman coa ..

5 minutes ago

Five police officers killed in southeast Nigeria

5 minutes ago

Outbreak of coronavirus in Malakand reaches to 24% ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.