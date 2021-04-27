DDoS Attacks on Russian State Agencies Grew During Rallies In Support of Navalny

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of DDoS attacks on Russian state agencies has increased during unauthorized protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the chief of Russia's National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, Nikolay Murashov, said on Tuesday

"There has been an increase in the number of computer attacks of this type [DdoS] on the official information resources of the state authorities of Russia during the period of unauthorized protests in support of Navalny," Murashov said at an online briefing at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

According to Murashov, the websites of the Foreign Ministry, the Labor Ministry, the Economic Development Ministry, the Prosecutors Office and the Russian Guard were targeted. The center's head added that the DDoS attacks occurred during the protests in Russian cities in January.

At the same time, Murashov said that the cybersecurity center managed to "prevent disruption of the functioning of the official resources of Russian state authorities."

"We note that on different days the attacks were carried out according to the same scenario," the head of the center said, adding that the analysis of these cases prove that "that the 'spontaneity' and 'popularity' of the protests in his [Navalny's] support, declared by the coordinators and volunteers of the movement and Navalny's coordinating centers, do not correspond to reality."

Murashov added that some DDoS attacks were conducted from IP addresses registered in the United States.

"Sources of harmful effects were located, including in the address space of the United States of America," he said.