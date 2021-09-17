UrduPoint.com

DDoS Attacks On Russia's E-Voting System Generated From US, Germany, Ukraine - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

DDoS Attacks on Russia's E-Voting System Generated From US, Germany, Ukraine - Ministry

DDoS attacks on Russia's online voting system that were registered on Friday, the first day of the parliamentary elections, were carried out from US, German and Ukrainian IP addresses, all of them were successfully repelled, the Russian Ministry of Communications sai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) DDoS attacks on Russia's online voting system that were registered on Friday, the first day of the parliamentary elections, were carried out from US, German and Ukrainian IP addresses, all of them were successfully repelled, the Russian Ministry of Communications said.

Two DDoS attacks were registered this morning, the ministry said. The first attack was registered at 10:36 Moscow time (07:36 GMT), it was targeted against remote voting services, while the second attack, registered at 10:45, was aimed at "blocking access to services of the identification and authentication system used for authorization on the public services portal.

"

During the first attack, "more that 50% of mass requests to services were generated from IP addresses registered in the US, and more than 25% from German IP addresses," while during the second attack, "more than 50% of requests were made from US IP addresses, 25% from Germany and about 5% from Ukraine," according to the ministry.

"These were planned and coordinated attacks, which confirms the intention to purposefully interfere with normal operation of services and an attempt to block the operation of e-voting services," the Russian Ministry of Communications concluded.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany All From

Recent Stories

Haitian Prime Minister Unable to List All Phone Ca ..

Haitian Prime Minister Unable to List All Phone Calls He Had After Moise's Murde ..

5 minutes ago
 Transporters,malls, plazas fined over SOPs violati ..

Transporters,malls, plazas fined over SOPs violations

5 minutes ago
 National Rope Skipping C'ship next month

National Rope Skipping C'ship next month

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia reports 3,145 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

Indonesia reports 3,145 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 237 more deaths

5 minutes ago
 Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 1.32% in 2 ..

Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 1.32% in 2 months

9 minutes ago
 Knife Attack Kills 2 People in Almelo, Netherlands ..

Knife Attack Kills 2 People in Almelo, Netherlands - Police

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.