De Beers Diamond Sales Go Down by 13% to $565Mln in Last 2 Weeks

The international diamond mining corporation De Beers on Wednesday announced provisional rough diamond sales of $565 million for the third sales cycle of 2022, from March 28 to April 12, which is a 13% drop compared to the previous cycle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The international diamond mining corporation De Beers on Wednesday announced provisional rough diamond sales of $565 million for the third sales cycle of 2022, from March 28 to April 12, which is a 13% drop compared to the previous cycle.

The previous second business cycle lasted from February 21 to March 8 with total sales of $652 million, a statement read.

"Owing to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe, De Beers Group has continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the third sales cycle of 2022, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration. As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for Cycle 3 represents the expected sales value for the period 28 March to 12 April and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales," the company said.

The head of the company, Bruce Cleaver, added that De Beers was taking a more cautious approach in the second quarter, in which demand for diamonds is traditionally weak. He noted that the company was also monitoring the situation in Ukraine and outbreak of COVID-19 in China.

In annual terms, sales of De Beers diamonds in the third business cycle increased by 25%.

De Beers is engaged in the extraction and sale of natural diamonds, as well as the production of synthetic diamonds for industrial purposes. It was founded in 1888 in South Africa.