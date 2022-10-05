UrduPoint.com

De Beers Reports 22% Drop In Diamond Sales To $500Mln Over Past 2 Weeks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

De Beers Reports 22% Drop in Diamond Sales to $500Mln Over Past 2 Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Diamond giant De Beers said on Wednesday that the sales of diamonds in its eighth sales cycle, from September 19 to October 4, declined by 21.6% to $500 million.

The seventh sales cycle lasted from August 15-30, with the sales for that period being revised up to $638 million from $630 million.

In annual terms, sales of De Beers diamonds increased by 1.6% in the eighth sales cycle.

"Demand for our rough diamonds during sales cycle 8 was in line with expectations at what is a traditionally quieter time of year for the diamond industry as polishing factories in India prepare for closures ahead of the Diwali holidays," the head of De Beers Group, Bruce Cleaver, said.

Cleaver added that solid demand for De Beers rough diamonds is reflected in continued consumer demand for diamond jewelry ahead of the key US holiday sales season.

De Beers is engaged in the extraction and sale of natural diamonds, as well as the production of synthetic diamonds for industrial purposes. It was founded in 1888 in South Africa.

Related Topics

India Holidays Jewelry Sale South Africa August September October From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

38 minutes ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

4 hours ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.