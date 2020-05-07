De Blasio Announces 10 Advisory Councils to Help Restart New York Economy After COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday the establishing of ten sector advisory councils that will lead the city's economic recovery after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We are bringing together what we call sector advisory councils... to help us understand what is needed to get this restart," de Blasio said. "Today, we are going to rule out six councils, and then there will be four more on the way."

De Blasio said the first councils will meet on Thursday and others will be convened in the next several days. Each council will consist of 20-40 members and will be led by one or two deputy mayors.

The mayor said the advisory groups will be comprised of individuals from different backgrounds to provide diverse perspectives on what should be done to get the economy up and running.

The first six councils to be formed will focus on small businesses, large businesses, labor and workforce development, arts, culture and tourism, faith-based organizations and construction, as well as real estate, de Blasio said.

The others will target nonprofits and social services, public health and healthcare, educational and vocational training and surface transportations, he added.

Earlier in the week, de Blasio said that he does not anticipate New York City's full reopening until the beginning of September, with certain types of businesses opening up prior to that deadline.