Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:22 PM

De Blasio Sends Letter to Attorney General, DHS Chief Opposing Federal Agents in New York

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday he had sent a letter to US Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf stating that federal troops are not wanted in the city

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday he had sent a letter to US Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf stating that federal troops are not wanted in the city.

"I've sent this letter to the Attorney General, and to the acting Homeland Security secretary, making clear formally that the presence of these federal official is not welcome here in New York City, is not needed here," de Blasio said.

De Blasio also said he joined dozens of other mayors from across the country in sending a letter to the same officials saying that cities do not need such an 'intrusion.'

On Monday, Trump said he was seeking to send more federal agents to other major US cities experiencing a significant uptick in violence such as in Chicago and New York City.

The president has already sent the federal forces to Portland to help maintain law and order, and to protect the Federal Courthouse, the focus of ongoing protests over the last several weeks.

The deployment has drawn criticism after reports emerged that federal officers, without badges or name tags, have detained protesters in an extrajudicial manner.

Local leaders, including the city mayor and state leaders, have called on the Trump administration to withdraw the federal law enforcement officers from Portland.

De Blasio referred to the situation in Portland as deeply troubling, unconstitutional and decisive. He added that he would not allow the same scenario to unfold in New York City, and said he is willing to go to court if Trump delivers on his promise to send federal troops.

