De Bruyne leads Man City comeback, Arsenal held by Brentford

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Kevin De Bruyne inspired a Manchester City fightback from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 5-2, while Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday edged Liverpool closer to the Premier League title.

In De Bruyne's first appearance at the Etihad Stadium since announcing his decade in Manchester will finish at the end of the season, the Belgian rolled back the years to save City's blushes.

Palace found themselves 2-0 up after 20 minutes as Eberechi Eze slotted home Ismaila Sarr's pass before Chris Richards took advantage of poor City defending to head in from a corner.

Eze had a third goal narrowly ruled out for offside before De Bruyne stirred the City fightback.

The 33-year-old fired in a free-kick off the post before heading down for Omar Marmoush to level just three minutes later.

City were rampant after the break as De Bruyne teed up Mateo Kovacic on 47 minutes to complete the comeback.

Goalkeeper Ederson provided his fourth Premier League assist of the season for James McAtee to make it 4-2 before Nico O'Reilly's sweet strike rounded off the scoring.

"The performance of Kevin - as he has done for many, many years in many, many games - he played fantastic," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

"He helped us to break this momentum that was not good."

Victory lifts Guardiola's men back into the top four, with the top five in the Premier League this season qualifying for the Champions League thanks to the strong performance of English sides in European competition.

Arsenal paid the price for having one eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid as a 12th league draw of the season left them still 10 points adrift of Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta left Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino on the bench with the Gunners holding a 3-0 first leg lead over the European champions ahead of the return in Madrid on Wednesday.

It appeared the Spaniard would get away with that risk as Saka and Odegaard were introduced seconds after Declan Rice teed up Thomas Partey to open the scoring on the break from a Brentford corner.

But the Bees hit back with a well-worked set-piece of their own when Nathan Collins headed Michael Kayode's cross down and Yoane Wissa flicked in his 16th goal of the season.

Liverpool could now seal a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title as early as next weekend should they win their next two matches and Arsenal lose at Ipswich.