De Bruyne, Lukaku Still The Keys For Rebuilding Belgium
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A woeful 2022 World Cup campaign marred by infighting marked the end of the road for much of Belgium's venerated golden generation, but two integral figures, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, remain in a squad comprising plenty of fresh faces.
After the high of a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Belgium failed to live up to expectations in Qatar with an ageing side, and Eden Hazard's retirement accompanied the departure of coach Roberto Martinez before others followed suit in the months to come.
De Bruyne said at the time Belgium were "too old" and new boss Domenico Tedesco, just 38, is leading an overhaul of the team while still relying on a smaller core of elder statesmen.
Belgium cruised through Group F unbeaten with Lukaku blasting in 14 goals to set a new European Championship qualifying record and taking him to 83 at international level, seventh most in men's history just behind Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas (84).
Under Tedesco, Belgium are unbeaten in 13 matches but few of those fixtures have come against Europe's heavyweights.
His reward was a two-year contract extension in March that runs until the 2026 World Cup, but this summer's tournament will offer a better indication of the strength of a nation that held the top FIFA ranking uninterrupted between 2018 and 2022 yet underachieved on the biggest stage.
The 37-year-old Jan Vertonghen, Belgium's record caps holder with 154, provides invaluable experience at the back but Thibaut Courtois is absent after missing much of the season for Real Madrid.
The 32-year-old ruptured the cruciate ligament in his left knee last August and then suffered a meniscus injury in March.
