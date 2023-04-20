UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Dollar is swiftly losing its reserve status as part of an ongoing trend, but it is unclear whether the currency's dominance will disappear, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The process (of de-dollarization) is ongoing. It is a tendency and a trend," Pankin said. "I don't know if the dollar as such will disappear ... But each dominant Currency has its own life cycle."