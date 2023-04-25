De-Dollarization Process Launched, Shows US Was Not Telling Truth - Lavrov

The de-dollarization process has been started and it shows that the United States has not been truthful about it being a shared global currency that will ensure the functioning of the global economies' mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The de-dollarization process has been started and it shows that the United States has not been truthful about it being a shared global Currency that will ensure the functioning of the global economies' mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The process (of de-dollarization) has been launched. The US has proven that they were not telling the truth when for many decades after Nixon's abolishment of the gold standard they claimed: 'Well, don't worry, even without being backed by gold, this isn't our Dollar. This is our shared common global currency that will ensure the functioning of all the mechanisms of the global economies,'" Lavrov said during a press briefing.