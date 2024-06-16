De Minaur beats Korda to win 's-Hertogenbosch title

'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Australian top seed Alex De Minaur beat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-4 to win the 's-Hertogenbosch grass-court Wimbledon warm-up on Sunday.

The straight-sets win in the Netherlands ensured the 25-year-old will reach a career-high world ranking of seven.

It was De Minaur's second title of the season after winning in Acapulco, Mexico, in March, and the ninth of his career.