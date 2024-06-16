De Minaur Beats Korda To Win 's-Hertogenbosch Title
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2024 | 05:50 PM
'sHertogenbosch, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Australian top seed Alex De Minaur beat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-4 to win the 's-Hertogenbosch grass-court Wimbledon warm-up on Sunday.
The straight-sets win in the Netherlands ensured the 25-year-old will reach a career-high world ranking of seven.
It was De Minaur's second title of the season after winning in Acapulco, Mexico, in March, and the ninth of his career.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From World
-
PM, President Erdogan reaffirm to further cement bilateral ties between Pakistan, Turkiye10 minutes ago
-
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results10 minutes ago
-
Minister directs plan for early dispose of animal waste to ensure cleanliness on Eid20 minutes ago
-
Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit30 minutes ago
-
UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries40 minutes ago
-
England begin quest to deliver on great expectations at Euro 20242 hours ago
-
Russia claims capture of village in southern Ukraine: ministry2 hours ago
-
PM, King of Bahrain admire strong ties between two countries2 hours ago
-
Afghan Taliban govt says to attend next round of UN talks in Doha2 hours ago
-
40 per cent of planet's land degraded – UN chief says on World Day to Combat Desertification, Drou ..3 hours ago
-
UNICEF reports lethal lack of water, services in Gaza amid Israeli siege3 hours ago
-
Gretchen Walsh sets 100m butterfly world record at US Olympic swimming trials5 hours ago