De Minaur Wins But Australia Crash To Argentina At United Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Alex de Minaur swept past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to win his first match of the season Saturday but it was not enough to prevent Argentina upsetting hosts Australia at the United Cup, while Switzerland beat France.

The world number nine crushed his opponent 6-1, 6-4 to level the tie after teammate Olivia Gadecki crashed to Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-4 in the women's singles rubber at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

But the home side couldn't lift in the deciding mixed doubles with Etcheverry returning to partner Maria Carle and beating Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez 6-2, 6-4.

Despite losing the tie, De Minaur was happy with his early-season form.

"I've been putting some great work in the pre-season," he said.

"I felt comfortable with the way I was playing before the tournament, so I just told myself to back myself and play the type of tennis I wanted to play.

"

Former Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic won her first tour-level match since the 2023 US Open to help Switzerland beat France.

The 27-year-old, a one-time world number four who is now ranked 487, took down Chloe Paquet 6-3, 6-1, winning 10 of the last 11 games.

While she tentatively returned to the court at low-key events in November after having a baby in April, it was her first win at tour-level since her third-round victory at the 2023 US Open.

Her teammate Dominic Stricker slumped 6-3, 7-5 to Ugo Humbert in their singles clash to send the tie to the mixed doubles.

Bencic fronted up again alongside Stricker to down Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Elixane Lechemia 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) and earn Switzerland the win.

