De Silva, Mendis Achieve Rare Feat As Sri Lanka Punish Bangladesh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis became the third pair in Test history to score a century in both innings, as Sri Lanka stretched their lead in the first Test against Bangladesh on Sunday.
The visitors reached 338-7 at tea on the third day at Sylhet, leading Bangladesh by 430 runs, with de Silva making 108 runs to go with his 102 in the first innings.
Kamindu Mendis, who also scored 102 runs in the first innings, reached the same milestone after de Silva to remain unbeaten on 100 at the interval.
The Chappell brothers, Greg and Ian, of Australia achieved the feat against New Zealand in March 1974, before Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali emulated it against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.
The pair, who shared 202 runs in Sri Lanka's first innings total of 280 runs, put on 173 runs together this time -- on their way to becoming the third and fourth Sri Lankans to score centuries in both innings against Bangladesh.
Resuming on 119-5, the visitors lost nightwatchman Vishwa Fernando (four) early to Khaled Ahmed, before de Silva and Mendis took control.
De Silva brought his century into the game with a single off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, before he gave Bangladesh their first chance as Nahid Rana dropped him off Shoriful islam on 101.
Mehidy ensured the drop did not hurt the team more, soon ending de Silva's innings, with Zakir Hasan taking the catch at short midwicket.
Mendis put away a full toss of Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto to bring his own hundred off 171 balls just before the tea, when Prabath Jayasuriya was batting with him for 13.
Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.
The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv says 2 Russian ships hit in Crimea strikes2 minutes ago
-
More than 130 kidnapped Nigerian schoolchildren released42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will always be voice of occupied Kashmiri, Palestinian peoples: Munir Akram1 hour ago
-
Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis1 hour ago
-
Kyiv and Ukraine's Lviv region report 'massive' Russian attack, no casualties1 hour ago
-
'Like driving with handbrake on' - Verstappen on Melbourne exit2 hours ago
-
Catherine 'touched' by support as royal family reels from cancer diagnosis2 hours ago
-
Hundreds of kidnapped Nigerian school students released2 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: PUMA2 hours ago
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Near North Coast of Papua New Guinea2 hours ago
-
China's natural gas output rises in January-February2 hours ago
-
5 dead in chemical factory fire in western India2 hours ago