De Vrij Snatches Last-gasp Milan Derby Draw For Inter
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Inter Milan snatched a last-gap 1-1 derby draw with AC Milan on Sunday after Stefan De Vrij rammed home a stoppage-time equaliser to save the Serie A champions from an undeserved defeat.
De Vrij forced home Nicola Zalewski's knock-down in the third minute of stoppage time just as it looked like Tijjani Reijnder's opener on the stroke of half-time would be enough for Milan.
Inter drawing with Milan however means league leaders Napoli can go five points at rivals Roma in the days' late game if Antonio Conte's in-form team bag an eighth straight win.
On Thursday Inter will have a chance to regain ground regardless of what happens with Napoli as they will complete their away fixture at Fiorentina which was stopped in December following Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove's on-pitch collapse.
Milan meanwhile stay eighth, five points behind fourth-placed Juventus who beat Empoli 4-1 earlier on Sunday, with a game in hand after hanging on for a point in a match dominated by Inter.
Netherlands midfielder Tijjani netted on the rebound at the end of a lightning counter-attack after Yann Sommer palmed out Rafael Leao's low cross.
To lose to that goal would have been a sucker-punch for dominant Inter who had three goals chalked off while Yann Bisseck, Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries all hit the post in the second half.
But another Dutchman in De Vrij pounced at the death to silence a packed San Siro which was dominated by Milan fans but which missed some of its colour due to a police ban on pre-match fan displays as part of a crackdown on the hardcore ultra supporters of the two clubs.
In September, 19 leading ultras from Milan and Inter were arrested as part of a probe into illegal profits made around matches and the infiltration of mafia gangs into supporters groups.
Recent Stories
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
More Stories From World
-
De Vrij snatches last-gasp Milan derby draw for Inter5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update5 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table35 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table55 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update55 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - second update1 hour ago
-
Arsenal thrash Man City to boost title challenge, Man Utd lose to Palace1 hour ago
-
Abhishek's brilliant ton helps India demolish England in final T202 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Van der Poel flies to 'historic' seventh cyclo-cross world title2 hours ago