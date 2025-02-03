De Vrij snatches last-gasp Milan derby draw for Inter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Inter Milan snatched a last-gasp 1-1 derby draw with AC Milan on Sunday after Stefan de Vrij rammed home a stoppage-time equaliser to save the Serie A champions from an undeserved defeat.

De Vrij forced home Nicola Zalewski's knock-down in the third minute of added time just as it looked like Tijjani Reijnders' opener on the stroke of half-time would be enough for Milan.

Inter drawing with Milan however means league leaders Napoli can go five points clear at rivals Roma in the day's late game if Antonio Conte's in-form team bag an eighth straight win.

On Thursday Inter will have a chance to regain ground regardless of what happens with Napoli as they will complete their away fixture at Fiorentina which was stopped in December following Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove's on-pitch collapse.

Milan meanwhile stay eighth, five points behind fourth-placed Juventus who beat Empoli 4-1 earlier on Sunday, with a game in hand after hanging on for a point in a match dominated by Inter.

"I can only applaud my team for the way they played, unfortunately they weren't able to get that bit of luck," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, who believed his team should have had a penalty in the second half for a foul on Marcus Thuram.

"I can understand the referee not seeing it... but those who are sat down (in the VAR booth) can't not call the referee.

"It's the third or fourth time it's happened and it's starting to annoy me."

Netherlands midfielder Reijnders netted his 11th goal of the season on the rebound at the end of a lightning counter-attack after Yann Sommer palmed out Rafael Leao's low cross.

To lose to that goal would have been a sucker-punch for dominant Inter who had three goals chalked off while Yann Bisseck, Thuram and Denzel Dumfries all hit the post in the second half.

But another Dutchman in De Vrij pounced at the death to silence a packed San Siro which was dominated by Milan fans but missed some of its colour due to a police ban on pre-match fan displays as part of a crackdown on the hardcore ultra supporters of the two clubs.

"I don't think we played very well in possession, we had to be more calm on the ball because there were some opportunities," said Reijnders to DAZN.

"If we stay more cool in these kinds of situations we can control the game more, unfortunately that didn't happen tonight."