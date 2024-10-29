De Zorzi Ton Steers S. Africa To 205-1 Against Bangladesh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Tony de Zorzi made an unbeaten century to propel South Africa to 205-1 at tea against Bangladesh on day one of the second and final Test in Chattogram on Tuesday.
The opener hit his maiden Test ton off 146 deliveries by sweeping Mehidy Hasan Miraz through square leg for a boundary.
He was unbeaten on 101 with eight fours and two sixes at the break with Tristan Stubbs holding up the other end on 65.
South Africa, victorious in the first Test by seven wickets, won the toss and chose to take first use of a good batting pitch.
Captain Aiden Markram was the only wicket to fall after he went for a big shot off left-arm spinner Taijul islam and holed out to Mominul Haque at mid-on for 33.
Bangladesh, desperate to take a wicket, have lost two of their three reviews for the innings.
They unsuccessfully appealed for lbw against De Zorzi off a delivery pitched outside leg and again for a caught behind when Stubbs tried to cut Taijul away but missed.
South Africa made two changes to the side that won in Mirpur as they look to seal the series.
In came Senuran Muthusamy, an all-rounder who can bowl left-arm spin, and fast bowler Dane Paterson in place of Matthew Breetzke and Dane Piedt.
Bangladesh made three changes, bringing in batsman Zakir Hasan, fast bowler Nahid Rana and wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon for a debut.
Jaker Ali, who made his debut in the first match, is out after suffering a concussion while Nayeem Hasan and wicketkeeper Litton Das were also omitted.
South Africa won the opening Test inside four days with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada taking 6-46 in the second innings.
Bangladesh have played 24 Tests in Chattogram but won only two with seven drawn.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
More Stories From World
-
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head7 minutes ago
-
World's first green energy island sails into cost storm16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for evolving guidelines to regulate dual use of technology1 hour ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim after axing Ten Hag2 hours ago
-
Georgia to partially recount disputed votes2 hours ago
-
Grieving parents fight to make Bulgaria's killer roads safer2 hours ago
-
Spain seeks ground-breaking law for great apes2 hours ago
-
Countdown to Busan: is a plastic pollution treaty in reach?2 hours ago
-
North Korea sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia, US says2 hours ago
-
Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or ceremony3 hours ago
-
Seven killed as minibus plunges into ditch in Myanmar3 hours ago
-
In his final sprint, Trump refuses to bow to the center3 hours ago