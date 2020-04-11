UrduPoint.com
Deacon Of Russian Church In US Dies From COVID-19 Infection - Parish

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Deacon Alexander Gusev of the Russian Orthodox Church of Holy Royal Martyrs in the US state of Nevada died at age 58 as a result of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the parish website said in a note on Friday.

"Our brother and co-worker Deacon Alexander Gusev reposed in the Lord on April 9," the notice said.

Deacon Alexander was working in a hospital carrying for veterans and had to refrain from serving in the church because of the strict isolation regime instituted there.

"Unfortunately, this measure did not save him and several of his colleagues from infection," the note said.

Deacon Alexander became the first Russian clergyman who has died in the United States due to COVID-19.

