Open Menu

'Dead And Wounded' In Attack At Ankara Aerospace Giant

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 07:45 PM

'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant

A huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured", Turkey's interior minister said Wednesday, describing it as a "terrorist attack"

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A huge explosion outside the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) near Ankara left a number of people "dead and injured", Turkey's interior minister said Wednesday, describing it as a "terrorist attack".

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the Turkish Aerospace Industries... Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X.

Footage from the scene broadcast by local media initially showed huge clouds of smoke and a large fire raging at the site in Kahramankazan, a small town some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Ankara.

Haberturk tv said there was an ongoing "hostage situation" without giving further details, while the private NTV television spoke of gunshots after the blast which took place around 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).

There was no immediate claim for the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Fire Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Turkey Ankara SITE Media TV From

Recent Stories

SC sends matter of terminated employees to constit ..

SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench

3 minutes ago
 Kisan card active in district

Kisan card active in district

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories

Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories

3 minutes ago
 PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM ..

PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner meets Christian delegation

Commissioner meets Christian delegation

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures f ..

Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police fo ..

14 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Is ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews privatization ..

11 minutes ago
 Faryal Talpur visits Governor House

Faryal Talpur visits Governor House

11 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes CM Maryam's vision for enhance ..

Minister emphasizes CM Maryam's vision for enhanced cardiac treatment facilities

11 minutes ago
 ‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurat ..

‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurate public health card scheme

11 minutes ago
 Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up trac ..

Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant

32 minutes ago
 Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes ..

Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World