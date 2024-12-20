Open Menu

'Dead And Wounded' In Ukrainian Strike On Russian Region

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 11:17 PM

'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region

A Ukrainian strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region on Friday has left "dead and wounded" people but the precise toll is unclear, Russia's Investigative Committee said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A Ukrainian strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region on Friday has left "dead and wounded" people but the precise toll is unclear, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

"Fighters from the Ukrainian army... launched a missile attack on the town of Rylsk... According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded" people, the committee said in a statement.

Regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said emergency services were at the scene "but their actions are being impeded by repeat strikes from Ukrainian forces".

He said air defence had shot down several HIMARS rockets and accused Kyiv of targeting civilian infrastructure, calling the attack a "massive" strike.

Videos on social media showed cars on fire, debris strewn on roads and buildings with windows blown out.

The attack comes after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that killed at least one person and damaged several embassies.

The Russian campaign in Ukraine has dragged on for close to three years.

Ukrainian forces still occupy a part of the Kursk region following an offensive launched in August.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Army Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Kursk August From

Recent Stories

ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children ..

ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops

26 seconds ago
 DC reviews polio campaign progress

DC reviews polio campaign progress

27 seconds ago
 COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful ope ..

COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair

28 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progr ..

Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..

30 seconds ago
 Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, e ..

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..

50 minutes ago
 Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages ..

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies

3 minutes ago
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian ..

'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region

3 minutes ago
 Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel dep ..

Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area

53 minutes ago
 United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff mem ..

United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan

1 hour ago
 EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relat ..

EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations

53 minutes ago
 War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children an ..

War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams

43 minutes ago
 Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse ..

Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World