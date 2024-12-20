'Dead And Wounded' In Ukrainian Strike On Russian Region
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 11:17 PM
A Ukrainian strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region on Friday has left "dead and wounded" people but the precise toll is unclear, Russia's Investigative Committee said
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A Ukrainian strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region on Friday has left "dead and wounded" people but the precise toll is unclear, Russia's Investigative Committee said.
"Fighters from the Ukrainian army... launched a missile attack on the town of Rylsk... According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded" people, the committee said in a statement.
Regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said emergency services were at the scene "but their actions are being impeded by repeat strikes from Ukrainian forces".
He said air defence had shot down several HIMARS rockets and accused Kyiv of targeting civilian infrastructure, calling the attack a "massive" strike.
Videos on social media showed cars on fire, debris strewn on roads and buildings with windows blown out.
The attack comes after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that killed at least one person and damaged several embassies.
The Russian campaign in Ukraine has dragged on for close to three years.
Ukrainian forces still occupy a part of the Kursk region following an offensive launched in August.
Recent Stories
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops
DC reviews polio campaign progress
COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair
Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..
Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region
Hard area allowance approved for 943 personnel deployed in Kacha area
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
More Stories From World
-
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies3 minutes ago
-
'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region3 minutes ago
-
EU, Swiss hail 'historic' new deal resetting relations53 minutes ago
-
War-ravaged Gaza now a 'graveyard' for children and families: UN aid teams43 minutes ago
-
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher59 minutes ago
-
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes53 minutes ago
-
Uzbek president sets ambitious economic goals for 2025, highlights entrepreneurial growth, strategic ..53 minutes ago
-
Seven-year-old dies in stabbing attack at Croatia school59 minutes ago
-
Fed's favored inflation gauge rises again in November1 hour ago
-
Russia central bank holds off rate hike after criticism1 hour ago
-
Dias ruled out for up to four weeks as Man City suffer fresh blow43 minutes ago
-
Seven-year-old dies in stabbing attack at Croatia school: minister3 hours ago