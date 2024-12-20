'Dead and wounded' in Ukrainian strike on Russian region

A Ukrainian strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region on Friday has left "dead and wounded" people but the precise toll is unclear, Russia's Investigative Committee said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A Ukrainian strike on the town of Rylsk in Russia's Kursk region on Friday has left "dead and wounded" people but the precise toll is unclear, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

"Fighters from the Ukrainian army... launched a missile attack on the town of Rylsk... According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded" people, the committee said in a statement.

Regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said emergency services were at the scene "but their actions are being impeded by repeat strikes from Ukrainian forces".

He said air defence had shot down several HIMARS rockets and accused Kyiv of targeting civilian infrastructure, calling the attack a "massive" strike.

Videos on social media showed cars on fire, debris strewn on roads and buildings with windows blown out.

The attack comes after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that killed at least one person and damaged several embassies.

The Russian campaign in Ukraine has dragged on for close to three years.

Ukrainian forces still occupy a part of the Kursk region following an offensive launched in August.