Dead Body of Migrant Pushed to Belarusian Side of Border - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that another migrant has been killed on the border, and the body was "pushed" to the Belarusian side.

"Last night they threw a corpse on our border, tonight they found another corpse ... A dead or, maybe, nearly dead person is put into a sleeping bag, thrown to the border.

When border guards found him he was already lifeless. Yesterday, three people were found, as far as I am informed, on the farm by the border guards. When they found the corpse, they saw three more sleeping bags and started searching," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The Belarusian border committee has confirmed that the dead body of a migrant was found near the border with Lithuania.