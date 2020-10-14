UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dead Catfish Found In Russia's Volgograd Likely Unprepared For Life In The Wild - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:42 PM

Dead Catfish Found in Russia's Volgograd Likely Unprepared for Life in the Wild - Official

Several dozen catfish, found dead ashore of a water reservoir in Russia's southern region of Volgograd, were likely disposed of by a commercial company and may have been unprepared for a life in the wild, Nikolay Kostenko, a local deputy interdistrict prosecutor, told Sputnik on Wednesday

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Several dozen catfish, found dead ashore of a water reservoir in Russia's southern region of Volgograd, were likely disposed of by a commercial company and may have been unprepared for a life in the wild, Nikolay Kostenko, a local deputy interdistrict prosecutor, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier, a video posted on the Russian social network Vkontakte showed dead catfish washed ashore of the Volgograd reservoir. The video's author said that the beach was littered with dead fish.

"According to preliminary information, there are 40-50 catfish, they are of the same size.

And, most likely, they were released [into the reservoir] by some fish farm, and they were unprepared for life in the wild. This is preliminary data, the final results will be announced later," Kostenko said.

The official added that local authorities have opened an investigation into the matter and experts have collected water samples for studies. According to Kostenko, the fact that other species of fish did not die proves that the situation is most likely unrelated to environmental issues.

Related Topics

Dead Water Russia Company Volgograd Same May

Recent Stories

EU Sanctions on Navalny Case to Target Chemistry R ..

2 minutes ago

Wildfire That Killed 4 in California' Shasta Count ..

2 minutes ago

2nd KP Transgender Games end in Peshawar, Ayan Ali ..

3 minutes ago

Seminar on breast cancer held

6 minutes ago

Delegation of RBA calls on CJP

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 daily infections in Russia hit new record ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.