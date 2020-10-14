Several dozen catfish, found dead ashore of a water reservoir in Russia's southern region of Volgograd, were likely disposed of by a commercial company and may have been unprepared for a life in the wild, Nikolay Kostenko, a local deputy interdistrict prosecutor, told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier, a video posted on the Russian social network Vkontakte showed dead catfish washed ashore of the Volgograd reservoir. The video's author said that the beach was littered with dead fish.

"According to preliminary information, there are 40-50 catfish, they are of the same size.

And, most likely, they were released [into the reservoir] by some fish farm, and they were unprepared for life in the wild. This is preliminary data, the final results will be announced later," Kostenko said.

The official added that local authorities have opened an investigation into the matter and experts have collected water samples for studies. According to Kostenko, the fact that other species of fish did not die proves that the situation is most likely unrelated to environmental issues.