Dead or alive? Scores missing after Sudan attacks

New Halfa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Khadir Ali and his family managed to survive a harrowing paramilitary attack in war-torn Sudan. But by the time they got to safety, he realised that one person was missing.

"We escaped in total chaos -- there was gunfire coming from every direction," said the 47-year-old civil servant of the October 22 Rapid Support Forces attack on Rufaa in al-Jazira state.

"But once we got out of the city, we noticed my nephew wasn't with us," he said.

Mohammed, 17, suffers from a congenital skin condition and "needs special care".

The teenager is among scores of people reported missing as the RSF stages major attacks across eastern al-Jazira state after a high-ranking officer from the area defected to the army.

In retaliation, the RSF has been "killing people in their homes, in markets and on the streets, and looting property including from markets and hospitals", rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

"Six days have passed, and we know nothing about him," Ali said, speaking in New Halfa in Kassala state.

He and his family have taken refuge there after an arduous 150-kilometre (90-mile) journey.

At least 124 people have been killed and dozens wounded in the fighting in al-Jazira state over the past 10 days, according to the United Nations.

The death toll for the whole month is at least 200.

War has raged in Sudan since April 2023 between the army under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The conflict has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. More than half the population -- 25 million people -- face acute hunger.