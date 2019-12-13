Dead body of a Russian military officer has been found on the country's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, where fire has recently been extinguished, the Northern Fleet said on Friday

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Dead body of a Russian military officer has been found on the country's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, where fire has recently been extinguished, the Northern Fleet said on Friday.

Fire hit the aircraft carrier, docked in Russia's northern city of Murmansk for repairs, on Thursday, during welding works.

It was said previously that one person was killed and over 10 others injured in the incident.

"An officer of the damage control service of the Admiral Flota Sovetskogo Soyuza Kuznetsov cruiser, the search for whom has not been ceased since the emergence of the critical situation, has died. A search group has found the serviceman in the emergency compartment of the vessel," the Northern Fleet said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations are now over, the Northern Fleet added.