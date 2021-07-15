Deadliest floods in Europe over 20 years

The heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe are among the deadliest in the region over the last two decades

The heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe are among the deadliest in the region over the last two decades.

- Balkans floods - In May 2014, 77 people including 51 in Serbia, 24 in Bosnia and two in Croatia were killed in the worst floods to hit the Balkans in a century.

Almost two million people were hit by the floods and landslides, with 150,000 inhabitants forced to evacuate.

The damage was estimated at two billion Euros (around $2.4 billion) in Bosnia and between 1.5 and two billion euros in Serbia.

- Torrential rains - Torrential rains caused major flooding in central and eastern Europe in August 2005 killing 70 people, with the highest toll in Romania of 34 dead. The damage was estimated at more than 1.1 billion euros.

- Deadly summer in Germany - Floods lasting several weeks in European countries in August 2002 killed 69 people, including a high toll in Germany with 27 dead and damages costing $22 billion mainly in the state of Saxony.

Austria was also affected, with eight dead, while in the Czech Republic the floods killed 17 people and 220,000 were evacuated, costing $2 billion in damage.

In Romania 17 people were killed.

- Storm Xynthia - Strong winds combined with a high tide killed 59 people in several Western European countries in February 2010.

France was particularly badly hit with floods battering one western region leaving 47 people dead including 29 in one commune alone. The damage was estimated at 1.5 billion euros.

- Sicilian rains - Floods and landslides caused by torrential rains in October 2009 killed 25 people in the Messina region in eastern Sicily.

- Italy flooding - A week of bad weather in late 2018 marked by heavy rains and powerful winds killed more than 30 people in Italy.

During this period Venice suffered one of the worst sea rises in recent history with a peak of 1.56 meters (five feet).

And in Sicily 12 people died in one day including nine members from the same family who drowned in Casteldaccia, a town east of Palermo, when water and mud from a river submerged their home.