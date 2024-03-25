Deadliest IS Attacks In Europe
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Friday's massacre at a Moscow concert hall, in which at least 137 people were killed, was the deadliest attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in Europe.
The worst attacks by the Sunni extremist group had previously targeted cities in Western Europe.
Here is a recap:
The worst attack in France's post-war history is carried out by a group of French and Belgian IS gunmen and suicide bombers, who kill 130 people at the Bataclan concert hall, in bars and restaurants, and at the Stade de France stadium on November 13, 2015.
The attack prompts an outpouring of solidarity with France.
The sole surviving member of the IS cell behind the attack, Salah Abdeslam, is caught in Belgium and brought back to France, where he is sentenced to life in prison.
- Nice truck attack, 86 dead -
France is again targeted on July 14, 2016, when a truck ploughs into crowds leaving a Bastille Day fireworks display in the southern city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring more than 400.
Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old radicalised Tunisian man who had been living in Nice for years, is shot dead by police at the scene.
IS claimed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel as one of its followers though investigators said said they found no evidence of links to international jihadist groups.
- Brussels airport and metro, 35 dead -
On March 22, 2016, IS suicide bombers kill 35 people and injure another 340 at Brussels airport and the Maelbeek metro station, near the European Union's headquarters.
The perpetrators of Belgium's worst peacetime attacks are part of the same cell that orchestrated the Paris attacks.
Eight men, including Abdeslam, were convicted.
- Manchester concert, 22 dead -
On May 22, 2017, a young Briton of Libyan origin blows himself up at an Ariana Grande pop concert in the city of Manchester, killing 22 people and injuring around 100 others.
The bombing was claimed by IS, with the 22-year-old assailant using a homemade shrapnel bomb.
- Catalonia attacks, 16 dead -
On August 17, 2017, a group of young radicalised Moroccans and Spaniards of Moroccan origin plough a van into pedestrians in Barcelona's famous Ramblas boulevard.
The following day, five others plough a car into pedestrians in Cambrils, a seaside town 100 kilometres (60 miles) away.
The two attacks, which leave 16 people dead and 140 wounded, are claimed by an IS cell comprising mostly youngsters who grew up in the Catalonia region.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Zangnan always part of China before illegally occupied by India: Lin Jian2 minutes ago
-
Alves pays bail and can leave Spanish jail: court2 minutes ago
-
Kremlin refuses to comment on IS links to Moscow attack32 minutes ago
-
EU probes Apple, Google, Meta under new digital law52 minutes ago
-
PLA participation in Pak Day parade displays unique bonds: China52 minutes ago
-
Senegal awaits presidential poll outcome as opposition takes lead1 hour ago
-
Five injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv1 hour ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out2 hours ago
-
Several blasts heard in Kyiv: AFP3 hours ago
-
UN agency for Palestinians says barred from N.Gaza aid deliveries3 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard3 hours ago