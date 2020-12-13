UrduPoint.com
Deadline For UK, EU To Agree On Free Trade Deal Expected To Expire On Sunday

Deadline for UK, EU to Agree on Free Trade Deal Expected to Expire on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) A self-imposed deadline for the European Union and United Kingdom to agree on a post-Brexit free trade agreement is expected to expire on Sunday, with both sides seemingly still not close to bridging their divergences on a range of high-profile issues.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday following a European Council summit, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said that both sides had until Sunday to decide whether a deal could be reached.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said there was a "strong possibility" of a no-deal scenario, given the long-standing disagreements over fishing rights, governance, and the so-called level playing field, defined as the set of rules and procedures the EU wishes to implement to prevent businesses in one country from undercutting their rivals in another country.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, although an 11-month transition period, which is set to expire at the end of the year, has been in effect.

Any free trade agreement would need to be ratified by the UK parliament and the European Parliament before entering into force.

UK newspapers on Saturday reported that Downing Street is threatening to deploy gunboats in the English Channel should London and Brussels fail to reach a deal in order to prevent EU fishing fleets from entering the UK's territorial waters. 

