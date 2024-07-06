Deadline nears for Boeing decision on proposed MAX agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) More than five years after two fatal 737 MAX crashes, Boeing faces a fresh legal reckoning now that prosecutors have concluded the company flouted an earlier settlement addressing the disasters.

The aviation giant had been on a Friday night deadline to accept or reject a Department of Justice proposal that would require it to plead guilty to fraud during the certification of MAX airplanes, sources told AFP.

There had been no public comment either way by the evening, and a lawyer for the families of the 737 crash victims, Robert Clifford, told AFP that he believed the deadline would be extended over the weekend if Boeing asked for more time.

Boeing's latest legal predicament was triggered by a DOJ determination in mid-May that the company ignored a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) by not meeting requirements to improve its compliance and ethics program after the MAX crashes.

Under a proposal presented by the DOJ to families of MAX crash victims, Boeing would pay an additional $243 million penalty and agree to have an external monitor, said Tracy Brammeier, an attorney at Clifford Law who represents families of MAX victims.

"The guilty plea is significant. No one wants to be a convicted or admitted felon," said Brammeier, who nonetheless described family members as dissatisfied with the proposal.