Deadlocked COP29 Awaits Fresh Draft Deal On Final Day
Published November 22, 2024
Representatives from nearly 200 nations awaited a fresh proposal Friday for a potential compromise in marathon climate finance talks on the last day of a hard-fought COP29 summit in Azerbaijan
The gruelling two-week conference in the Caspian Sea city Baku is almost certain to go into overtime, with key details for a deal yet to be released, let alone agreed.
A revised draft had been promised by the hosts for around midday (0800 GMT) on Friday after frantic negotiations that stretched into the early hours within a cavernous sports stadium.
But the text had yet to be published when noon came and went.
A negotiator told AFP on condition of anonymity that the document may emerge at around 6:00 pm -- the time COP29 is officially scheduled to end -- raising the prospect of talks spilling into Saturday.
The main priority at COP29 is agreeing a new target to replace the $100 billion a year that rich nations provide to poorer ones to reduce emissions and adapt to disasters.
Developing countries plus China, an influential negotiating bloc, are pushing for $1.
3 trillion by 2030 and want at least $500 billion of that directly from developed nations.
Major contributors such as the European Union say that such demands are politically unrealistic and that private-sector money must play a large part.
COP29's Azerbaijani presidency, under pressure to reach a compromise, said earlier Friday it had conducted "an extensive and inclusive consultation process" on the new text.
Azerbaijan, an authoritarian state and major oil and gas exporter, has been accused of lacking the experience and bandwidth to steer such large and complex negotiations.
"This is the worst COP in recent memory," Mohamed Adow, speaking for the Climate Action Network, said at a press conference, adding that "no deal is better than a bad deal" for developing countries.
Sindra Sharma from the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network, an activist coalition, expressed "a complete sense of frustration" at the talks.
"I've never seen a presidency like this, I've never seen a process like this," she said.
