Deadlocked WTO Fails To Agree On Appointing Acting Leader
Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:14 PM
The World Trade Organization announced Friday that its members had failed to agree on appointing one of its four deputy directors-general as an interim chief, underlining the deadlock in the institution
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The World Trade Organization announced Friday that its members had failed to agree on appointing one of its four deputy directors-general as an interim chief, underlining the deadlock in the institution.
"We were not able to get a consensus," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told a press conference. Director-General Roberto Azevedo is leaving his post a year early at the end of August.