Deadlocked WTO fails to agree on appointing acting leader

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The World Trade Organization announced Friday that its members had failed to agree on appointing one of its four deputy directors-general as an interim chief, underlining the deadlock in the institution.

"We were not able to get a consensus," WTO spokesman Keith Rockwell told a press conference. Director-General Roberto Azevedo is leaving his post a year early at the end of August.