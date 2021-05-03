UrduPoint.com
Deadly Attack In Western Niger Leaves 16 Soldiers Dead, 2 Kidnapped - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Deadly Attack in Western Niger Leaves 16 Soldiers Dead, 2 Kidnapped - Source

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Sixteen soldiers were killed in an armed attack in western Niger, while two more were kidnapped, a source in the country's security forces told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Sixteen Nigerian soldiers were killed in an armed attack on a military unit stationed in Tillia village," the source said.

He also stated that two people were kidnapped by unknown assailants.

The Sahel is one of the most problematic regions in Africa, plagued by terrorist activities and illegal migration. Since 2014, France has been leading a 5,000-strong Operation Barkhane in order to curb the jihadist threat in the area. The armies of the so-called G5 Sahel bloc, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Mauritania, also participate in the operation.

