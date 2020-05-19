UrduPoint.com
Deadly Attack On Military Base In Niger's Diffa Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:49 PM

Deadly attack on military base in Niger's Diffa region

A military outpost in Niger's Diffa region that has long been a target of fighters came under major attack overnight, local sources said Tuesday, with an unknown number of troops killed

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A military outpost in Niger's Diffa region that has long been a target of fighters came under major attack overnight, local sources said Tuesday, with an unknown number of troops killed.

The attack on the Blabrine base took place Monday at around 11 pm, according to Mara Mamadou, a civil society official in Diffa, adding that the assailants made off with property, "and some men were killed."A local elected official confirmed the attack by "gunmen, probably Boko Haram fighters", adding that they left "many dead".

The Blabrine base is some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northeast of Diffa town in the remote southeastern region near Lake Chad, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

