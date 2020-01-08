Deadly Attack on Soleimani Came From Helicopter - Senior Iranian Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The strike at Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, came from a US helicopter, an IRGC major general told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"It was a helicopter, but not a drone," Mortada Qurbani said.

The general said he did not know the location that the helicopter came from on Friday to launch the attack on Soleimani at the Baghdad airport in Iraq.

The killing was followed by a series of rocket strikes that targeted Iraqi bases housing US troops in central Baghdad and in Balad, about 50 miles north of the capital.