Deadly Attack on Syrian Army Checkpoint Conducted by 2 US Helicopters - Defense Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The shelling of the Syrian army checkpoint near the northern Qamishli city that has left one soldier killed and two others injured was carried out by two US helicopters, Syria's Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian national television reported an attack on an army checkpoint in the Tel-Zakhab area south-east from Qamishli that has left one serviceman killed and two others injured.

"At 9:45 a.m. [06:45 GMT], a US patrol attempted to enter an area in the Qamishli city under our unit's control via the Rasho checkpoint. The soldiers on the checkpoint stopped them and precluded them from advancing further, to which the US patrol responded by firing several times," the ministry said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

What followed further, according to the statement, was that "30 minutes later, two US helicopters shelled the [Syrian] soldiers on the checkpoint from heavy weapons, which resulted in one soldier killed and two others injured."

The US contingent in Syria has denied conducting an airstrike. According to a statement by Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Myles Caggins earlier in the day, US forces came under fire by Syrian forces on the checkpoint during a routine security patrol and subsequently returned fire "in self-defense."

