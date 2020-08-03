UrduPoint.com
Deadly Blast At Tehran Clinic Caused By Air Conditioner - Official

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Deadly Blast at Tehran Clinic Caused by Air Conditioner - Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) An air conditioner led to the fire and blast at a medical facility in Tehran that killed 19 people in late June, Jalil Mirmohammadi, a member of the Iranian parliament's health committee, said on Monday, announcing official conclusions about the causes of the incident.

The blast hit the facility on June 30. Another 24 people sustained injuries.

"It started with plugging in an air conditioner that was installed in a false ceiling at the parking lot of the facility. It caused an air conditioner fire and, as a result, the collapse of the suspended ceiling," the lawmaker told the ICANA news agency.

According to Mirmohammadi, the collapse of the ceiling led to flammable materials stored there to catch fire. The blaze then spread to oxygen tanks, triggering an explosion.

