Deadly Blast At Turkish Fireworks Factory Deemed Accident - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:07 PM

Deadly Blast at Turkish Fireworks Factory Deemed Accident - Reports

Investigators have found no evidence of malicious intent behind last week's blast at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey that killed six, media said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Investigators have found no evidence of malicious intent behind last week's blast at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey that killed six, media said Monday.

There were up to 200 people working at the site in Sakarya province at the time of the explosion.

Around a hundred people were reportedly injured.

Chemical tests did not detect traces of explosive or incendiary substances that would have pointed to an act of sabotage or an attack, indicating that the blast was likely an industrial accident, Turkish news channel TRT Haber cited security sources as saying.

More Stories From World

